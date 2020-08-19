Sherfy was released by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old was included in the 60-player pool, but he was unable to show enough at summer camp and the alternate training site. Sherfy made 17 appearances for Arizona in 2019 and had a 5.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB over 18.1 innings.
