Sherfy is dealing with an elbow injury that could require a scope, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
This explains why Sherfy was cut loose by the Diamondbacks earlier in the week. The right-hander will begin rehabbing with an eye towards returning to the field in 2021.
