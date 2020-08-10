Gustave cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gustave owns a 3.43 ERA in 44.2 career big-league innings, which could certainly earn him a look with another team sometime soon. Both his 17.4 percent strikeout rate and 10.9 percent walk rate are quite poor, however, so any looks he does get will likely be in a low-leverage role.
