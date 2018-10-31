Gustave (elbow) was outrighted off the Astros' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Gustave missed the entire 2018 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June of 2017. Prior to suffering the injury, the right-hander posted a combined 3.98 ERA and 18:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings with the Astros in 2016 and 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories