Hughes will become a free agent after the Phillies declined their club option Monday.

Hughes was competent enough in 2019, posting a 4.04 ERA in 71.1 innings with the Reds and Phillies. The Phillies didn't feel as though that was enough to bring the 34-year-old back on a $3 million deal, so he'll be looking for a new home this offseason.

