Jared Hughes: Granted unconditional release
Hughes was released by the Astros on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Hughes inked a minor-league deal with the Astros during the offseason that included an opt-out if he wasn't added to the 40-man roster by March 18, and he chose to exercise that option Thursday. The 34-year-old posted a 6.35 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP over 5.2 innings during spring training. Hughes has been relatively effective as a middle reliever in past seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him join another club at some point in 2020 despite his struggles this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.