Play

Hughes was released by the Astros on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hughes inked a minor-league deal with the Astros during the offseason that included an opt-out if he wasn't added to the 40-man roster by March 18, and he chose to exercise that option Thursday. The 34-year-old posted a 6.35 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP over 5.2 innings during spring training. Hughes has been relatively effective as a middle reliever in past seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him join another club at some point in 2020 despite his struggles this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories