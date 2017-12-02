Jared Hughes: Non-tendered by Brewers
The Brewers declined to tender Hughes a contract for 2018.
The groundball specialist had a decent season in 2017, finishing with an ERA just above 3.00 in 67 appearances, but the Brewers simply weren't willing to pay what he'd cost in arbitration. Hughes should have little problem landing a big-league deal in free agency.
