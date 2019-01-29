Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Hangs it up
Saltalamacchia announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Saltalamacchia called it a career after appearing in just five games for the Tigers during the 2018 campaign. He joined forces with seven different teams over the course of his 12-year career and finishes with a .232/.306/.408 slash line along with 110 home runs and 381 RBI over 895 total games.
