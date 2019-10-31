Jason Kipnis: Club option declined

Kipnis' club option for 2020 was declined by Cleveland on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Kipnis hit .245/.304/.410 with 17 home runs in 2019, but was forced to miss the final week of the season after having surgery on his right hand, which carries a five-to-seven week recovery timeline. The 32-year-old has middling on-base rates and speed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a role on another team.