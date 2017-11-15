Wheeler signed a $575,000 deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO League on Wednesday, Sung Min Kim of Sporting News reports.

Wheeler only appeared in two big-league games, with the Twins, this past season, and combined to play in 39 minor-league contests across three organizations. The 27-year-old will take his talents to Korea for the upcoming season, but could make a return in the MLB at some point in the future, although he likely won't register on any fantasy radars.