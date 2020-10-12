Guerra (hamstring) cleared waivers Monday and elected free agency, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The veteran exercised his right to refuse an outright assignment to the minors and will try his luck on the open market instead. Whether or not the 34-year-old's 4.84 ERA over the last three seasons is enough to earn him a major-league deal this winter remains to be seen. His decent 4.02 ERA in 15.2 innings this season, a campaign which was cut short by a hamstring strain, came with a 1.66 WHIP.
