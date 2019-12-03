Jackson has signed a contract with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Jackson appeared in 28 games for the Brewers a season ago, finishing with a 4.45 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 47:18 K:BB over 30.1 frames. A return to Major League Baseball can't be ruled out at this point, though he'll likely need to show improvement overseas to earn a big-league contract.