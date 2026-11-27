The Blue Jays are nearing a contract agreement with Chisholm, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The particulars of the impending deal aren't known at this time, but Chisholm is poised to remain in the American League East after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Yankees. After going 30-30 in 2025, Chisholm slashed a disappointing .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases during the 2026 regular season. He should take over at second base in Toronto, pushing Ernie Clement to a utility role.