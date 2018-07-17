Jean Machi: Moves to independent league
Machi signed with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League on Sunday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
The 36-year-old has pitched just 7.2 big-league innings since 2015, all of them coming last season with the Mariners. He has a 3.38 career ERA in 191.2 innings in the majors.
