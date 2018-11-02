Jed Lowrie: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Lowrie did not receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the A's before Friday's deadline, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lowrie enjoyed a career-year in 2018, hitting .267/.353/.448 with a career-high 23 homers and 99 RBI in 157 games, but the A's weren't willing to pay him $18 million heading into his age-35 season. He'll now hit the open market after earning his first career All-Star selection.