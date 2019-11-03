Jedd Gyorko: Dodgers decline 2020 option
The Dodgers declined Gyorko's $13 million club option for 2020 on Sunday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Gyorko was acquired by the Dodgers from the Cardinals ahead of July's trade deadline but had only 39 plate appearances in 24 games with Los Angeles, so it's no surprise to see the team is moving on given the $13 million figure. Overall it was pretty much a lost season for the veteran infielder, as he spent much of 2019 on the injured list and struggled with a .174/.248/.250 slash line in 62 games when healthy.
