The Diamondbacks released Brigham on Tuesday.

Brigham passed through waivers after being designated for assignment and is now free to sign on with another organization. The lefty reliever has spent most of this season at the Triple-A level, posting a 5.23 ERA and 32:9 K:BB over 20.2 innings.

