Rodriguez (shoulder) was non-tendered by the Indians on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was dealing with lower back pain when he reported to summer camp in July and eventually landed on the 45-day injured list with a shoulder sprain. Rodriguez had a 4.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 33:21 K:BB over 46.2 innings during 2019 but has dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple years.

More News