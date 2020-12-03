Rodriguez (shoulder) was non-tendered by the Indians on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was dealing with lower back pain when he reported to summer camp in July and eventually landed on the 45-day injured list with a shoulder sprain. Rodriguez had a 4.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 33:21 K:BB over 46.2 innings during 2019 but has dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple years.
