Jelfry Marte: Twins void contract
Marte's $3 million contract was voided by the Twins on Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
The 16-year-old was signed by Minnesota in early July, but it appears as though the team is trying to create more international spending money in order to go after Shohei Ohtani this winter. This means that Marte is back on the market and will look to find a new home, although he could re-sign with the Twins for a lesser deal.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...