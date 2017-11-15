Jelfry Marte: Twins void contract

Marte's $3 million contract was voided by the Twins on Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

The 16-year-old was signed by Minnesota in early July, but it appears as though the team is trying to create more international spending money in order to go after Shohei Ohtani this winter. This means that Marte is back on the market and will look to find a new home, although he could re-sign with the Twins for a lesser deal.