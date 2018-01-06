Jenrry Mejia: Agrees to contract despite lifetime ban
Mejia agreed to a one-year, $1.73 million contract with the Mets, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The contract will only be paid if Mejia is reinstated from his current lifetime ban.
Mejia has been out of the league since a stint with the Mets back in 2015, as he received a lifetime ban from the MLB following three positive PED tests. While the two sides were able to come to an agreement on a deal Friday, Mejia is not expected to be reinstated, so this contract isn't likely to be paid out.
