Jenrry Mejia: Eligible to return in 2019

Mejia (suspension) will be eligible to return to major-league baseball in 2019, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Mejia become the first person to be banned for life for multiple performance-enhancing drug-related offenses after failing a third test in 2016. The ban has now been shortened but he will still end up having missed three years. He was an effective pitcher during his previous time in the big leagues, posting a 3.68 ERA in 183.1 career innings and saving 28 games in 2014, but it's hard to say what his effectiveness will be after missing such a long period of time.