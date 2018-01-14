Jenrry Mejia: Expected to apply for reinstatement

Mejia (suspension), who agreed to one-year, $1.73 million contract with the Mets earlier this month, is expected to apply for reinstatement to the MLB in the near future, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Mejia hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since the 2015 season after the MLB handed him a lifetime ban in February 2016 for a third positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. The language of Mejia's suspension allows for a reduction in the ban for a minimum of two years, so with that date looming, it appears the 28-year-old is gearing up for a comeback. A hearing would be held within 30 days of any formal application for reinstatement, with commissioner Rob Manfred ultimately deciding Mejia's merits for a return to the big leagues. If Mejia's appeal is denied, the Mets wouldn't be on the hook for his salary.