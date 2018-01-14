Jenrry Mejia: Expected to apply for reinstatement
Mejia (suspension), who agreed to one-year, $1.73 million contract with the Mets earlier this month, is expected to apply for reinstatement to the MLB in the near future, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Mejia hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since the 2015 season after the MLB handed him a lifetime ban in February 2016 for a third positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. The language of Mejia's suspension allows for a reduction in the ban for a minimum of two years, so with that date looming, it appears the 28-year-old is gearing up for a comeback. A hearing would be held within 30 days of any formal application for reinstatement, with commissioner Rob Manfred ultimately deciding Mejia's merits for a return to the big leagues. If Mejia's appeal is denied, the Mets wouldn't be on the hook for his salary.
More News
-
Jenrry Mejia: Agrees to contract despite lifetime ban•
-
Jenrry Mejia: Receives lifetime ban from MLB•
-
Mets' Jenrry Mejia: Agrees to deal, avoiding arbitration•
-
Mets' Jenrry Mejia: Gets Tendered By Mets•
-
Mets RP Jenrry Mejia suspended 162 games•
-
Mets RP Jenrry Mejia to primarily pitch in the seventh inning•
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...