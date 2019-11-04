Jerad Eickhoff: Elects free agency
Eickhoff (finger) became a free agent after refusing an outright assignment to the minors on Monday.
Injuries have derailed Eickhoff's career over the last two seasons, limiting him to a combined 63.2 big-league innings and a 5.80 ERA. He'll search for a new club heading into his age-29 season.
