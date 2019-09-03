Jeffress (hip) was released by the Brewers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Jeffress was designated for assignment Sunday, and as expected, he's now been issued his release. He was unable to replicate his stats from the 2018 season (1.29 ERA with 89 strikeouts over 76.2 innings), posting a 5.02 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 46:17 K:BB over 52 frames in 2019.