Jesen Therrien: Heads to free agency
Therrien (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.
Therrien is expected to miss the entire 2018 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery near the end of September, so he'll likely focus on getting healthy before he looks to sign elsewhere. The 24-year-old compiled an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 18.1 innings for the Phillies in 2017.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...