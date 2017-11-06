Therrien (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

Therrien is expected to miss the entire 2018 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery near the end of September, so he'll likely focus on getting healthy before he looks to sign elsewhere. The 24-year-old compiled an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 18.1 innings for the Phillies in 2017.