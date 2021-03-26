site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jesse Biddle: Released by Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
Mar 26, 2021
Biddle was released by the Reds on Friday.
Biddle was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, and he'll now be free to search for another opportunity in free agency ahead of the regular season. The southpaw allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 12 in nine innings this spring.
