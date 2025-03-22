The Rangers released Chavez on Friday.
Chavez failed to perform after signing an NRI deal with the Rangers in the offseason, finishing spring training with seven earned runs allowed in 6.2 innings. He'll now presumably look to sign with another organization, though his advanced age and poor recent performance could make it hard to attract interest.
