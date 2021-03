Chavez was let go by the Angels on Friday.

The veteran joined the team as a non-roster invitee in February but failed to impress this spring. In 4.1 Cactus League innings, he gave up seven runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking three. Now 37 years old and coming off a pair of seasons in which he struggled to a combined 5.21 ERA, it's possible his big-league days are over.