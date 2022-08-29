The Marlins released Aguilar on Saturday.
According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com, Aguilar cleared release waivers and is now eligible to sign elsewhere at what should be a more team-friendly rate than the $7.3 million he was earning with the Marlins this season. Though his performance has slipped in 2022, the 32-year-old Aguilar has been an above-league-average hitter over the past three seasons (104 wRC+ across 1,182 plate appearances) and could have some appeal to a contending club as a short-side platoon option at designated hitter or first base.