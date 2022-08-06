Familia was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander couldn't get going with Philadelphia at any point and the team designated him for assignment earlier in the week. No club was willing to take him off waivers given what he's making this season, but Familia has a decade of big-league experience and was a serviceable reliever as recently as last season, so another team may look to bring him in at the minimum.
