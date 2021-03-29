The Yankees released Chacin on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Chacin was given the chance to compete for the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation this spring, but he quickly became an afterthought when Domingo German and Deivi Garcia emerged as the clear top candidates for that job. Rather than accepting an assignment to the Yankees' minor-league camp to begin the season, Chacin will weigh his options with other organizations.
