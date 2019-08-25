Jhoulys Chacin: Released by Milwaukee
Chacin (lat) was released by the Brewers on Sunday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Chacin was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday, and he'll return to the free-agent pool after clearing waivers. The 31-year-old had a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2018 and served as the Opening Day starter this season, but he struggled with a 5.79 ERA before going down with the right lat strain in late July.
