Chacin (lat) was released by the Brewers on Sunday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Chacin was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday, and he'll return to the free-agent pool after clearing waivers. The 31-year-old had a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2018 and served as the Opening Day starter this season, but he struggled with a 5.79 ERA before going down with the right lat strain in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories