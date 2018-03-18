Jim Henderson: Joins Brewers on minors deal
Henderson signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Henderson will return to the organization where he spent seven seasons from 2009 - 2015. The 35-year-old hasn't pitched since 2016, and the club is apparently signing him with a "player/coach" role in mind. It's currently unclear how much playing time he'll actually see this season or at what minor-league level he'll be assigned to. He can be left off your fantasy radar.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...