Sherfy signed a contract Tuesday with the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The veteran reliever made 14 relief appearances between the Giants and Dodgers in 2021, posting a 4.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 15 innings. Before electing free agency and leaving the Dodgers in November, Sherfy didn't make any appearances over the final two months of the season due to right elbow inflammation. His move to the independent ranks signals that he's now healthy again.