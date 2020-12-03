site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jimmy Herget: Non-tendered by Rangers
RotoWire Staff
Herget was non-tendered by the Rangers on Wednesday.
He had a 3.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB in 19.2 innings (20 appearances) last season. Still just 27, Herget should be able to latch on elsewhere on a big-league deal, assuming he is healthy.
