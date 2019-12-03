Play

Jimmy Nelson: Cut loose

Nelson was non-tendered by the Brewers on Monday.

Nelson struggled to find his groove in 2019, posting a 6.95 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with a 26:17 K:BB over 22 innings. After undergoing shoulder surgery near the end of the 2017 campaign, he's yet to show that he can return to his old self. Nelson turned in a 3.49 ERA with 199 punchouts across 175.1 frames before suffering a shoulder injury in 2017.

