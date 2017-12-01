Jimmy Paredes: Signs to play in South Korea
Paredes signed a one-year, $800,000 contract to play for the Doosan Bears in South Korea, the Yonhap New Agency reports.
Paredes played in Japan last season for the Chiba Lotte Marines, but had just a .634 OPS. At age 29 next season, it doesn't look like he'll play in MLB again.
