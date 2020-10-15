Yacabonis elected free agency Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Yacabonis made two appearances (one start) for the Mariners in 2020 before he was outrighted to the alternate training site in September. The 28-year-old will now search for a new destination during the offseason after recording a 5.71 ERA over the past four seasons.
