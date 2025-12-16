Jo Hsi Hsu agreed to a three-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, Yihsuan Wang of Yahoo Taiwan reports.

Jo Hsi Hsu, also known as Xu Ruoxi, had drawn interest from MLB teams, including the Dodgers, but he decided to move from the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan to Japan. Hsu had a 2.42 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and a 29% strikeout rate against a 5.8% walk rate over 305 innings in four seasons in the CPBL, according to World Baseball.