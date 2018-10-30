Joakim Soria: Hits open market
Soria declined his 2019 option with the Brewers and elected free agency.
Soria split time between the White Sox and Brewers in 2018, posting a combined 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 75:16 K:BB across 60.2 innings of relief. The veteran reliever shouldn't have trouble finding work given his proven track record, though entering his age-35 season, Soria will likely be looking to secure a multi-year contract in the offseason.
