Soria declined his 2019 option with the Brewers and elected free agency.

Soria split time between the White Sox and Brewers in 2018, posting a combined 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 75:16 K:BB across 60.2 innings of relief. The veteran reliever shouldn't have trouble finding work given his proven track record, though entering his age-35 season, Soria will likely be looking to secure a multi-year contract in the offseason.

