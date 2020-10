Biagini elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Biagini's tenure with the Astros was a disaster. Since joining the team at the deadline in 2019, he posted a 10.42 ERA and a 2.32 WHIP in 19 innings. As a 30-year-old with a 5.59 ERA over his last four seasons, he's unlikely to be a hot commodity as a free agent.