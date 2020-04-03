Joe Broussard: Released by Dodgers
Broussard was released by the Dodgers in March, Baseball America reports.
The 29-year-old righty gave up seven runs in two innings during Cactus League play. He logged a 6.35 ERA in 28.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City last year.
