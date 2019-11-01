Joe Panik: Elects free agency

Panik was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and elected free agency, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Panik appeared in 142 games across stops with the Giants and the Mets in 2019, and he hit .244 with five homers and 39 RBI over that stretch. He chose to test his value on the open market rather than heading to Triple-A.

