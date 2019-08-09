Joe Panik: Mets showing interest
Panik could be an option for the Mets as they look to replace Robinson Cano (hamstring), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nothing will likely happen until Panik clears waivers Friday afternoon, but the 28-year-old is a New York native and adding him to the mix at the keystone would allow the Mets to move Jeff McNeil back to right field. Panik's .627 OPS so far this year is the worst of his career, but playing at home during a playoff race might perk up his bat. Wherever he lands, he figures to add some World Series experience to the bench of a contender.
