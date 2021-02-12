Panick signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 30-year-old spent 2020 with Toronto and had a .225/.340/.300 slash line with 141 plate appearances in 41 games, and he'll rejoin the organization for 2021. Panik will receive $1.85 if he makes the big-league roster and could earn an additional $400,000 through incentives. He'd likely fill a utility role, as Marcus Semien, Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette are strong options at the premium infield spots.