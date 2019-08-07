Joe Panik: Released by Giants

Panik was placed on unconditional release waivers Wednesday.

Panik was a useful player for the Giants in his first few years in the league, but he's done very little lately, hitting .245/.308/.325 since the start of 2018. He'll be free to find a new organization and could wind up with a fair amount of playing time down the stretch if he finds himself in the right situation, but nothing in his recent track record suggests that he'll be a particularly interesting fantasy option.

