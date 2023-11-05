The Red Sox declined Rodriguez's (hip) $4.25 million option for 2024 on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez will be paid a $500,000 buyout instead. The left-handed reliever was limited to just 11 appearances in 2023 due to oblique, shoulder and hip injuries. His season ended in mid-August because of the hip issue and it's not clear what his current health situation is as he heads into free agency.