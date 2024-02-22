Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston declined Rodriguez's $4.25 million option in November, but the two sides have reunited and the journeyman southpaw will have a chance to win a job in camp. Oblique, shoulder and hip injuries limited Rodriguez to only 11 appearances last season, with his final appearance of the season coming all the way back on July 25.