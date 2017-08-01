John Axford: Cut loose by A's
Axford was released by the Athletics on Tuesday.
Axford was cut loose after being designated for assignment last week. The veteran struggled to a 6.43 ERA and 2.09 WHIP across 21 innings for the A's this season. He could catch on elsewhere given his prior major-league experience, but it would be in a low-leverage role.
More News
-
Athletics' John Axford: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Falters in Sunday outing•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Control problems in Monday's outing•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Touched up for homer in Monday's loss•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Picks up first hold of season•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Touched up for pair of runs Sunday•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...