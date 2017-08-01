Axford was released by the Athletics on Tuesday.

Axford was cut loose after being designated for assignment last week. The veteran struggled to a 6.43 ERA and 2.09 WHIP across 21 innings for the A's this season. He could catch on elsewhere given his prior major-league experience, but it would be in a low-leverage role.

