John Axford: Healthy again, still wants to play
Axford said Wednesday he feels fully healthy again after undergoing surgery in August to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, the Canadian Press reports. "I didn't know what to expect [after the surgery] but I worked really hard and diligently and followed protocol," the free-agent pitcher said. "I really felt ready to go for spring training, knowing that if I signed with a team I'd have to make with that team."
While he was attending camp last season with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee, Axford developed a stress reaction in his elbow that kept him sidelined until late July, when he was cleared to begin a rehab program. He suffered a setback with the elbow soon after, however, resulting in him requiring season-ending surgery. Now healthy again, Axford isn't ready to hang up his cleats yet, but the soon-to-be 37-year-old will likely need to settle for a minor-league deal if he wants to keep his career going.
